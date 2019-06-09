Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
6 dead in storms and floods in southeastern China

BEIJING (AP) — Six people have died and one is missing after heavy rains and flooding in southeastern China.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday that 88,000 people have been evacuated in Jiangxi province following strong winds, hail and floods. More than 100 houses have been destroyed.

Authorities are distributing cotton quilts, bamboo mats and other relief supplies in the affected areas.

Emergency management officials told Xinhua that rains starting last week had caused flooding in four cities including Nanning and Guilin. Heavy rain is forecast to continue until June 12.

Associated Press

