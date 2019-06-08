Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

With Mexico deal done, US urges China to resume trade talks

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — One down, still others to go. President Donald Trump claimed a victory after Washington and Mexico agreed on measures to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

Trump called off plans to impose a 5% tax on Mexican exports, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking to reporters Saturday in Fukuoka on the sidelines of a meeting of financial leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, urged China to follow suit and return to stalled negotiations.

Mnuchin said he planned to have a private conversation with the head of China’s central bank, Yi Gang. In a G-20 group meeting, the two were seen exchanging friendly remarks, but there were no fresh signs Beijing is ready to compromise in the dispute over trade and technology.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fog blankets Sydney, buries iconic bridge
News

Fog blankets Sydney, buries iconic bridge

2:15 am
The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs
AP - National News

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs

1:41 am
151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday
News

151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday

10:20 pm
Fog blankets Sydney, buries iconic bridge
News

Fog blankets Sydney, buries iconic bridge

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs
AP - National News

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs

151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday
News

151st Belmont Stakes runs Saturday

Scroll to top
Skip to content