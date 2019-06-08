Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sudan protesters call for civil disobedience to push army

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s protest leaders are calling on Sudanese to take part in acts of civil disobedience in a bid to pressure the military after the deadly break-up of thseir main sit-in.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded protests that led the army to oust President Omar al-Bashir, says Saturday that their resistance will begin Sunday and last till the military council hands over power to civilians.

The call comes nearly a week after security forces moved to clear the protest camp outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum. At least 113 people have been killed since Monday.

The SPA said Friday they have accepted Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as a mediator to resume talks with the military council, but demanded an independent investigation into the violence since al-Bashir’s ouster.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking

10:30 am
Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek
News

Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek

8:35 am
Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Covering Colorado

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

7:33 am
Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking

Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek
News

Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Covering Colorado

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Scroll to top
Skip to content