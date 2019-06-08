Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Strongman’s loyalist expected to win in Kazakhstan elections

MOSCOW (AP) — Voters in Kazakhstan are choosing a successor to the president who had led the Central Asian country since independence from the Soviet Union, with a longtime loyalist expected to win easily.

Sunday’s snap election was called after Nursultan Nazarbayev’s unexpected resignation in March. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who became acting president, is seen as certain to beat the six other candidates.

For the first time in Kazakhstan, a genuine opposition candidate is on the ballot, but organized opposition is weak.

Nonetheless, Kazakhstan has experienced rising opposition sentiment. Anti-government rallies were held this spring to protest what they see as an orchestrated handover of power and to call for a boycott of the election.

One of the most prosperous former Soviet republics, Kazakhstan stands at a crossroads between neighbors China and Russia.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event
Covering Colorado

Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event

7:50 pm
“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party
News

“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party

7:36 pm
Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in

5:45 pm
Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event
Covering Colorado

Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event

“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party
News

“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party

Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in

Scroll to top
Skip to content