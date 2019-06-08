Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Over 200 questioned over deadly Hungary boat collision

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police say they have questioned 230 people and 66 witnesses over the deadly Danube River boat collision that killed 18 South Korean tourists.

They also said Saturday that the captain of a cruise ship that collided May 29 with the sightseeing boat carrying the tourists did not reveal details of the incident during questioning.

The tour boat sank within seconds after the collision in downtown Budapest. A Hungarian crewman also died, nine others are still missing and seven South Koreans were rescued.

A huge floating crane arrived Friday to Margit Bridge, where the Hableany (Mermaid) lies some nine meters (29 ½ feet) below the surface, as Hungarian and Korean divers prepared the boat to be raised.

The Danube’s high water levels have hindered recovery efforts.

