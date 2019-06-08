Minister: Mexico has ‘dignity intact’ after US tariff deal

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has told a cheering crowd near the U.S. border that his country emerged from high-stakes talks over U.S. tariffs “with its dignity intact.”

The event was originally scheduled as an act of solidarity in the face of President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports if it did not stem the flow of Central American migrants heading toward the U.S. But Mexican and U.S. officials reached an accord Friday that calls on Mexico to crackdown on migrants in exchange for Trump backing off his threat.

Some Tijuana residents said Saturday they support the terms of the agreement, but others express concerns it could mean more asylum seekers having to wait in Mexican border cities for the resolution of their cases.