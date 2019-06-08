Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Iran condemns new US sanctions on petrochemicals

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has condemned new U.S. sanctions targeting its petrochemical industry, saying they prove President Donald Trump is not serious about pursuing negotiations.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted by state TV on Saturday as saying the move amounts to “economic terrorism” and is in line with other hostile American policies.

On Friday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Iran’s largest petrochemical company for allegedly doing business with the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which the White House branded a terrorist organization in April.

Trump has ramped up sanctions on Iran since withdrawing the United States from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers last year, while saying as recently as this week that he is open to talks with Tehran.

