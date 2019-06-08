Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Indian PM arrives in Maldives in 1st trip since reelection

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Maldives for his first official overseas trip since being elected to office for a second term.

It’s the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the South Asian archipelago nation in eight years.

Modi is meeting with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday evening. He’s then scheduled to address the Maldives’ Parliament.

In a Twitter message soon after landing in the Maldives, Modi said his visit “indicates the importance India attaches to strong ties with the Republic of Maldives and the desire to boost cooperation in various spheres.”

India had been concerned with former Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s leaning toward China, which is seeking influence in the Indian Ocean.

Associated Press

