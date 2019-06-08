Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

India reports problems in retrieving climbers’ bodies

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — An Indian state official says the air retrieval of the bodies of five foreign climbers spotted on a Himalayan mountain isn’t immediately possible because helicopters are having difficulty operating due to strong turbulence.

Magistrate Vijay Jogdande says the Indian Mountaineering Foundation could launch a ground expedition to help evacuate the bodies spotted at an altitude of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) in Uttarakhand state.

He was responding to a statement by the foundation Saturday that it was ready to launch an expedition.

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran led the team of four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian. The climbers set out May 13, but contact at base camp was lost May 26 following an avalanche. Five bodies have been spotted, but all eight climbers are feared dead.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Covering Colorado

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

7:33 am
Colorado State Patrol investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50

7:15 am
The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs
AP - National News

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs

4:55 am
Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Covering Colorado

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Colorado State Patrol investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs
AP - National News

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs

Scroll to top
Skip to content