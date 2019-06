China may restrict tech access in spiraling US trade dispute

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say the government will create a system to protect China’s technology as the U.S. restricts the access of Chinese companies to American technology in a spiraling trade dispute.

The People’s Daily newspaper said Sunday that the system will build a strong firewall to strengthen the nation’s ability to innovate and to accelerate the development of key technologies.

No details have been released about what China is calling a national technological security management list. The official Xinhua News Agency says the aim is to forestall and defuse national security risks more effectively. It says detailed measures would be unveiled in the near future.

The initiative follows U.S. moves to restrict sales to Huawei Technologies and other Chinese tech firms on national security grounds.