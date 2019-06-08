Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Blaze engulfs upper floors of Warsaw high-rise; no one hurt

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish firefighters have worked overnight to put out a huge blaze that broke out on the upper floors of a high-rise building under construction in downtown Warsaw. Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The fire broke out late Friday on the upper floors of a tower at the Warsaw Hub, a new complex. It was contained early Saturday.

A spokesman for firefighters, Pawel Fratczak, told Polish media that the operation was difficult because the building did not yet have any fire extinguishing systems installed.

More than 120 firefighters were involved in the operation that involved pumping water to the top floors of the 130-meter (430-foot) building. The building didn’t have staircases at the upper levels, and firefighters had to use ladders to reach the blaze.

Associated Press

