Warsaw’s plastic palm tree ‘dies’ to mark climate threat

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A giant plastic palm tree that has become an artistic symbol of Warsaw has “died” as part of a stunt to draw attention to climate change.

Residents were surprised to see this week that the popular tree’s leaves had turned gray and were drooping, causing a buzz on social media.

The artists behind the tree, which was installed on a downtown traffic island in 2002, replaced the green leaves with gray ones.

The idea of this week’s act was to put the focus on the threat that civilization poses to the environment, and smog in Warsaw.

The move marked U.N. World Environment Day on Wednesday. On Friday, many praised the idea of “killing” the tree as a way of warning against the effects of climate change.

Associated Press

