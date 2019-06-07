Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Venezuelan leader Cabello in Cuba on unannounced trip

HAVANA (AP) — Venezuelan socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello has met with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on an unannounced trip to the island.

Cabello arrived in Cuba on Thursday for what local media called discussions about the left-wing Sao Paulo forum in Caracas next month. One of his first meetings was with Rodríguez, who tweeted Friday that they “discussed themes of international interest.” He provided no details.

Rodríguez is expected to be in Toronto later Friday for a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland said they will “discuss the role that Cuba can play in a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Venezuela.”

She said Wednesday that Rodríguez would be flying to Canada to follow up on previous talks focused on the South American country’s “economic, political and humanitarian crisis.”

Associated Press

