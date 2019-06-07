Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US Navy says Russian warship nearly collided with US cruiser

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. Navy has accused a Russian warship of unsafe and unprofessional actions after it came within 100 feet (30 meters) of an American guided-missile cruiser in the Philippine Sea.

The U.S. 7th Fleet says the maneuver by the Russian Udaloy-class destroyer on Friday put the safety of the USS Chancellorsville and its crew at risk.

It says in a statement that the Chancellorsville was recovering a helicopter and traveling on a steady course when the Russian destroyer, traveling behind the U.S. ship, speeded up and approached as close as 50-100 feet (15-30 meters). It said the Chancellorsville was forced to reverse all engines at full throttle to avoid a collision.

The 7th Fleet, based in Japan, says it considers the Russian actions to be “unsafe and unprofessional.”

Associated Press

