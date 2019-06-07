Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UN agency says Libya floods kill 4, displace more than 2,500

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says heavy rains have triggered severe flooding in southwestern Libya since late May, killing four people and forcing more than 2,500 to flee their homes.

The UNHCR says in a statement released on Friday that the rains began on May 28 in the town of Ghat. The town is located some 1,300 kilometers, or about 800 miles, from the capital of Tripoli.

The statement says 30 people have been injured. They flooding has also damaged and blocked main roads and flooded Ghat’s only hospital that serves the town’s 20,000 inhabitants.

The UNHCR has sent a relief convoy with tents, mattresses, blankets and other needed items that’s expected to arrive in Ghat later in the day. It says the shipment will assist 400 families.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Army working to improve housing conditions for military families
Covering Colorado

Army working to improve housing conditions for military families

11:07 pm
Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage
News

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage

10:59 pm
360° Perspective: Tariffs
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Tariffs

10:25 pm
Army working to improve housing conditions for military families
Covering Colorado

Army working to improve housing conditions for military families

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage
News

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage

360° Perspective: Tariffs
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Tariffs

Scroll to top
Skip to content