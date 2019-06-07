Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UN: 115 million men and boys were married as children

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — New research by the United Nations’ children’s arm estimates 115 million men and boys around the world were married as children, and 23 million of them wed before age 15.

UNICEF ‘s most in-depth analysis to date of boy bridegrooms was released Friday.

The agency estimated in 2014 there were 156 million men and boys who married before age 18. The new statistic comes from a more extensive examination that includes data from 82 countries.

Child grooms haven’t been studied as much as child brides, who are far more numerous. UNICEF estimates 650 million women and girls worldwide married at 17 or younger.

UNICEF and some other organizations say child marriage has declined in recent decades. But UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore says still, “marriage steals childhood” for many.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Body found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Body found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo

2:37 pm
Affidavit details alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior by Mitchell HS teacher
Covering Colorado

Affidavit details alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior by Mitchell HS teacher

2:00 pm
Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day
Covering Colorado

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

1:21 pm
Body found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Body found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo

Affidavit details alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior by Mitchell HS teacher
Covering Colorado

Affidavit details alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior by Mitchell HS teacher

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day
Covering Colorado

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content