Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spain extradites Pole convicted of recording govt talks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say a businessman who fled to Spain after being convicted in an illegal eavesdropping case that led to the fall of a Polish government has been extradited to Poland.

Police said Friday that Marek Falenta is back in Poland and will soon go to prison.

Falenta was convicted of organizing the secret recordings of top Polish politicians in 2013 and 2014, creating a scandal that contributed to the defeat in 2015 of a pro-European Union government. He fled to Spain and was caught in April.

Falenta’s business interests included importing coal from Russia. Polish media have reported that he owed millions of dollars to a company with ties to the Kremlin, leading some to suspect a Russian role in the affair that brought down the pro-EU Polish government.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir
Colorado Living

Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir

10:36 am
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

10:02 am
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

8:45 am
Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir
Colorado Living

Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Scroll to top
Skip to content