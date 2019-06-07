Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rome codifies edicts aimed at messy tourists, rude Romans

ROME (AP) — Tired of ad hoc bans on ill behavior by tourists, Rome has converted its temporary crackdowns into one big law.

The city announced Friday that the city council had a day earlier approved the all-encompassing law.

Most bans, like frolicking in monumental fountains or eating lunch on monuments, had been in effect for some time, but needed to be periodically renewed.

The new law also makes permanent a ban on dressing up like ancient centurions and demanding money from tourists who take their photos.

Associated Press

