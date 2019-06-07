Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Putin says US unilateralism undermines global trade

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States for using pressure and sanctions to maintain its economic supremacy, hurting international trade and eroding global stability.

Speaking Friday at an investment forum in St. Petersburg, the Russian leader said the U.S. has turned its currency into an “instrument of pressure,” undermining trust in the U.S. dollar and damaging its own interests.

Putin said the U.S. attempt to “spread its jurisdiction to the entire world” challenges the global order.

Flanked by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the forum’s panel, Putin said that the U.S. action against Chinese telecom giant Huawei represented an attempt to “blatantly squeeze it out of the global market,” marking “the first technological war of the digital era.”

Associated Press

Severe weather returns to the front range and plains
Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000
STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning
