Protests hold Albania’s democracy, its EU future at stake

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition parties hold their latest anti-government protest Saturday with a strong likelihood that it will turn violent, dealing another blow to the country’s shrinking hopes that the European Union will agree to launch full membership negotiations with the ex-communist nation.

Some 10,000 people are expected at the protest in Tirana that will demand the appointment of a transitional Cabinet, followed by an early election.

The center-right opposition led by Lulzim Basha has been holding protests since mid-February, accusing the leftist government of links to organized crime and vote rigging.

The government denies all the claims. Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama has repeatedly called for an unconditional dialogue, saying protests have hurt the country’s image.

