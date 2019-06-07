Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prominent investigative journalist detained in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police say a prominent investigative journalist is facing charges of drug dealing.

Police said on Friday that Ivan Golunov, who works for the independent website Meduza, was detained on Thursday with four grams of mephedrone — a synthetic stimulant — on him, and that drugs were also found at his home. The journalist now faces charges of dealing.

Meduza said in a statement on Friday that Golunov, one of the most prominent investigative journalists in Russia, was beaten while in detention and denied medical tests that would show he has not handled drugs.

Meduza said that Golunov has recently received threats linked to a story he was pursing and that it has “reasons to believe” that he is being persecuted for his work.

___

This story has been corrected to say that Golunov is accused of possessing mephedrone, not mephylephedrine.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive
News

Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive

4:23 am
Army working to improve housing conditions for military families
Covering Colorado

Army working to improve housing conditions for military families

11:07 pm
Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage
News

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage

10:59 pm
Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive
News

Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive

Army working to improve housing conditions for military families
Covering Colorado

Army working to improve housing conditions for military families

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage
News

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage

Scroll to top
Skip to content