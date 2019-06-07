Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police arrest 4 teens over homophobic attack on London bus

LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested four teenagers on suspicion of attacking two women on a London bus because they were lesbians.

Authorities didn’t identify the victims in the attack, which took place at about 2:30 a.m. on May 30. But Melania Geymonat posted an image on her Facebook page showing her bloodied face and that of her girlfriend’s.

Geymonat said in the post that they were on the upper deck of the bus when a gang of “hooligans” threw coins at them and demanded that they kiss. The couple were punched and robbed before the attackers escaped.

Police said both women were taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn both condemned the attack.

Associated Press

