Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Malawi suspends broadcast call-in shows over election unrest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Malawi’s government has ordered all call-in shows to be suspended while accusing some broadcasters of “careless and unethical coverage” of unrest after last month’s disputed election.

The communications regulatory authority statement dated Friday comes after days of confrontations between police and opposition supporters who allege irregularities in the election narrowly won by President Peter Mutharika.

On Thursday the United States ambassador was caught up in tear gas fired by police against protesters while she met with opposition leader and election runner-up Lazarus Chakwera. The U.S. has called for restraint

Mutharika in a national address Thursday night accused Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party of trying to cause chaos.

Malawi’s new statement warns broadcasters that call-in shows have the potential to “incite the masses into violence” in the southern African nation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Teen wanted for theft of guns, ammunition arrested in Conifer
Covering Colorado

Teen wanted for theft of guns, ammunition arrested in Conifer

5:46 am
Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive
Covering Colorado

Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive

5:10 am
German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence
News

German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence

4:57 am
Teen wanted for theft of guns, ammunition arrested in Conifer
Covering Colorado

Teen wanted for theft of guns, ammunition arrested in Conifer

Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive
Covering Colorado

Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive

German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence
News

German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence

Scroll to top
Skip to content