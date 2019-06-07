Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge halts new airport project outside Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican anti-graft group says a judge has provisionally halted a project to turn an air base into a new civilian and military airport north of the capital.

Mexicans Against Corruption says the project is on hold until the government presents assurances that it will not harm the environment or affect archaeological sites.

The government did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador canceled an already-begun airport construction closer to Mexico City’s center after taking office Dec. 1. He argued the project was too costly and prone to corruption.

Officials say the replacement project at the Santa Lucia Airbase will cost $4.1 billion, representing a cost savings even considering losses from canceling the Texcoco airport. It is expected to open in mid-2021.

Associated Press

