Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Impoverished French given poor quality meat in fraud scheme

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have launched an investigation into an alleged fraud scheme involving French and Polish companies suspected of providing minced meat of extremely poor quality to charities.

France’s anti-fraud agency said Friday that the French company that sold the frozen steaks to charities in France as part of a program financed by a European aid fund bought the meat from a Poland-based provider.

Investigators suspect another French company of acting as a go-between.

Samples of the meat revealed it did not conform to French standards, with excess fat and a “poor quality of tissue.” Analysis, however, showed eating the steaks was harmless.

The four charities that distribute about 78,000 tons of food annually have been urged to withdraw the food.

The investigation’s results will be submitted to justice officials.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

10:02 am
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

8:45 am
Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

8:15 am
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

Scroll to top
Skip to content