Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Greek gov’t lawmaker to leave politics over nepotism scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A prominent lawmaker in Greece’s governing Syriza party is withdrawing from politics following a nepotism scandal over the granting of a plum public sector job to her daughter.

The revelations concerning Tassia Christodoulopoulou, a former cabinet minister who is a deputy parliament speaker, are an embarrassment to the governing left-wing party that had pledged to fight corruption and nepotism in public life.

Christodoulopoulou shocked many by initially commenting that her daughter had “used acquaintances and connections” to be permanently transferred to a parliament job after working in a post office.

She later issued an apology to fellow party members, before stating Friday that she would not run for parliament in early elections on July 7.

The government halted the process of parliament hirings and accused the opposition of similar practices.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

10:02 am
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

8:45 am
Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

8:15 am
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

Scroll to top
Skip to content