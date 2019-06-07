Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
German police officer killed by train while pursuing suspect

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a police officer has been killed after being hit by a train while pursuing burglary suspects in a town near Frankfurt.

Police said the officer was struck and killed by the train near the Waechtersbach train station early Friday after responding to a call about a burglary at a shop.

Police said two suspects were arrested and two others fled toward a nearby wooded area and were still being sought.

Bild newspaper reported the officer had been chasing one suspect on foot when he crossed onto the train tracks and was hit.

Prosecutors in nearby Hanau are investigating.

Associated Press

Associated Press

