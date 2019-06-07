Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
German far-right angry over ‘Hollywood’ letter ahead if vote

BERLIN (AP) — An open letter signed by international film stars calling on residents of the German town of Goerlitz not to vote for a far-right mayoral candidate has drawn an angry response from his party.

Leipziger Volkszeitung daily reported Friday that the letter was signed by actors, directors and producers who’ve worked in Goerlitz, which is known for its picturesque old town that’s served as the backdrop for films including “Grand Budapest Hotel.”

The letter’s signatories urge voters: “Don’t give in to hate and enmity.”

Sebastian Wippel, a candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, faces a runoff election June 16 against Octavian Ursu of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats.

Alternative for Germany lawmaker Tino Chrupalla condemned the letter on Twitter: “Goerlitzers don’t need election advice from ‘international stars.'”

Associated Press

