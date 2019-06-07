Former president still looms over Kazakh election

MOSCOW (AP) — For the first time in nearly three decades of independence, Kazakhstan is holding a presidential election without Nursultan Nazarbayev on the ballot. But the longtime leader of the oil-rich Central Asian country still casts a long shadow on the vote.

Nazarbayev loyalist Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who became acting president after Nazarbayev’s surprise resignation in March, is seen as certain to win in Sunday’s snap election that features seven candidates.

The 78-year-old Nazarbayev’s influence remains enormous in Kazakhstan, where he continues as head of the security council and the ruling Nur-Otan party and carries the title of “elbasy (national leader).” The resignation in March surprised many who had expected Nazarbayev either to run next year in regularly scheduled elections or to organize a dynastic succession that would see his daughter come to power.