Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Facebook stops Huawei from pre-installing apps on phones

LONDON (AP) — Facebook has stopped letting its apps come pre-installed on smartphones sold by Huawei in order to comply with U.S. restrictions, dealing a fresh blow to the Chinese tech giant.

The social network said Friday that it has suspended providing software for Huawei to put on its devices while it reviews recently introduced U.S. sanctions.

Owners of existing Huawei smartphones that already have Facebook apps can continue using them and downloading updates.

It’s not clear if buyers of new Huawei devices will be able to install Facebook’s apps on their own.

Facebook’s move is the latest fallout in the escalating U.S.-China tech feud.

The Commerce Department last month effectively barred U.S. companies from selling their technology to Huawei and other Chinese firms without government approval.

Huawei declined to comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Severe weather returns to the front range and plains
Weather

Severe weather returns to the front range and plains

6:51 am
Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000
Covering Colorado

Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000

6:31 am
STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning
Covering Colorado

STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning

6:12 am
Severe weather returns to the front range and plains
Weather

Severe weather returns to the front range and plains

Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000
Covering Colorado

Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000

STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning
Covering Colorado

STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning

Scroll to top
Skip to content