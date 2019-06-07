Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dutch court outlaws No Surrender motorcycle gang

THEHAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has outlawed motorcycle gang No Surrender in the Netherlands, in another victory for prosecutors in their fight against what they consider to be groups of violence.

The ruling Friday by a court in the northern city of Assen follows a similar decision last month banning the Hells Angels.

In both cases, courts ruled that violence and criminal activity linked to the gangs and their members are a risk to public order.

The Assen court says violence blamed on No Surrender “is of such a serious and structural character that it endangers society.”

Lawyers for No Surrender had argued that the organization could not be held responsible for actions of individual members.

Associated Press

