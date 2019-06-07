Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

3 French sea rescuers die trying to save fishing boat

PARIS (AP) — A boat carrying maritime rescuers who set off to help a fishing boat in trouble in wind-whipped waters off the western coast of France has overturned, killing three people.

The prefect of the Vendee region said that the four other people in the rescue boat Friday morning are safe but that the fishing boat has yet to be found.

Benoit Brocart said three helicopters are flying over the area off Les Sables d’Olonne, off the Atlantic coast of France, and dozens of rescue workers are searching for the fishermen.

Wind gusts have been measured at up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph) on Friday, and the National Society of Sea Rescue, which sent out the boat, had warned on Twitter to avoid coastal regions.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Severe weather returns to the front range and plains
Weather

Severe weather returns to the front range and plains

6:51 am
Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000
Covering Colorado

Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000

6:31 am
STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning
Covering Colorado

STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning

6:12 am
Severe weather returns to the front range and plains
Weather

Severe weather returns to the front range and plains

Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000
Covering Colorado

Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000

STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning
Covering Colorado

STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning

Scroll to top
Skip to content