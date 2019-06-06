Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US commander says Mideast buildup prompted Iran ‘step back’

BAGHDAD (AP) — The top commander of U.S. forces in the Mideast says Iran appears to have decided to “step back and recalculate” in response to a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf area.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie says it’s too early to conclude Iran has abandoned plans for potential attacks against American interests that prompted the buildup last month.

McKenzie told reporters Thursday that he is assessing Iran’s stance. He says he would not rule out requesting more forces to bolster American defenses.

McKenzie said Iran and its proxies posed what he called an “advanced and imminent” threat to U.S. forces when he asked on May 5 for authority to accelerate the deployment of an aircraft carrier and send four strategic bombers to the Gulf area.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
97-year-old vet jumps into Normandy, 75 years after D-Day
News

97-year-old vet jumps into Normandy, 75 years after D-Day

1:18 pm
FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls
News

FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls

12:56 pm
Financial Focus: How to manage student loans
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans

12:49 pm
97-year-old vet jumps into Normandy, 75 years after D-Day
News

97-year-old vet jumps into Normandy, 75 years after D-Day

FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls
News

FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans

Scroll to top
Skip to content