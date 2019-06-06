Third season of Israeli hit ‘Fauda’ ventures into Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM (AP) — The creators of Israel’s hit TV show “Fauda” are gearing up for their most ambitious mission yet: the Gaza Strip.

The action series chronicles the adventures of undercover Israeli commando operatives in the Palestinian territories. The Netflix release date hasn’t been revealed, but the trailer debuts this week.

Co-creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz have started filming their much-anticipated third season, a good portion of which takes place in Gaza, where the lead character poses as a Palestinian boxing instructor to infiltrate the ranks of the Hamas militant group.

The series, which dramatizes the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict that many of its spectators live out dayily, was never billed as escapism. It has won rave reviews for what many say is a realistic and nuanced look at life in the region.