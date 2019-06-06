Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Syria uses familiar tactic in rebel Idlib: Bombing civilians

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s government and its ally Russia are resorting to a familiar tactic in their latest assault on the last rebel stronghold of Idlib.

War monitors say they are targeting residential areas, hospitals, markets and infrastructure to break the population’s will and force it to flee. It’s a tried-and-true method that worked for President Bashar Assad’s forces in their previous, destructive campaigns that retook the city of Aleppo in 2016 and other strategic territories.

Several dozen health facilities have been shut down by bombing and many homes have been blasted in strikes.

Striking civilians with impunity has been so characteristic of the 8-year civil war that it rarely even raises much international outrage or attention. Far from being collateral damage, civilian homes, businesses and infrastructure are intentional targets of the government.

Associated Press

