Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

State news reports Iran’s education minister has resigned

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that Iran’s minister of education has resigned to run for a seat in parliament in February 2020.

IRNA said Thursday that President Hassan Rouhani approved Mohammad Bathaei’s resignation.

Earlier, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Bathaei handed in his resignation to the president at a Cabinet meeting.

The resignation comes after Iranian teachers held several nationwide strikes over the last two years to protest low wages. Since April, some lawmakers had begun to talk about Bathaei’s impeachment.

Bathaei took office in August 2017 after the Iranian parliament voted him in as a minister during Rouhani’s second term.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls
News

FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls

12:56 pm
Financial Focus: How to manage student loans
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans

12:49 pm
No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy
News

No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy

12:36 pm
FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls
News

FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans

No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy
News

No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy

Scroll to top
Skip to content