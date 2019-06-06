Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sri Lanka readies laws to curb hate speech, false news

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government will introduce laws to curb hate speech and false news that threaten ethnic reconciliation and national security, in the aftermath of Easter bombings that killed more than 250 people.

According to a government statement, those found guilty of distributing false news would face five years in prison and a million rupee ($5,670) fine. The government says a penalty for hate speech will be announced later, after Parliament approves amendments to the penal code.

The Easter Sunday suicide attacks on churches and hotels were claimed by local Muslim militants tied to the Islamic State group. Since then, minority Muslims have seen their shops and homes burned and faced harassment in public places, spread by hate comments.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

12:01 am
Displaced elderly folks use shelter while searching for senior housing
Covering Colorado

Displaced elderly folks use shelter while searching for senior housing

11:04 pm
Black Hills Energy polling customers on trustworthiness of groups, elected leaders
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy polling customers on trustworthiness of groups, elected leaders

9:48 pm
State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

Displaced elderly folks use shelter while searching for senior housing
Covering Colorado

Displaced elderly folks use shelter while searching for senior housing

Black Hills Energy polling customers on trustworthiness of groups, elected leaders
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy polling customers on trustworthiness of groups, elected leaders

Scroll to top
Skip to content