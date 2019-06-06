Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spain caretaker PM Sánchez will try to form government

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is trying to form a new government and keep his Socialist Party in power.

The Spanish Parliament’s speaker, Meritxell Batet, said Thursday that Spanish King Felipe VI has proposed Sánchez as the candidate to form a government. Sánchez’s Socialist party won April 28 national elections but fell short of a majority and will need to support to remain in charge.

The far-left We Can party is pushing to enter into a coalition, but the Socialists have said they would prefer to govern as a minority.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

2:40 pm
Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

1:58 pm
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition

1:40 pm
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition

Scroll to top
Skip to content