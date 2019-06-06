Much to disagree on as Trump, Macron meet on D-Day

CAEN, France (AP) — France wants the D-Day commemoration to showcase its long friendship with the United States.

But relations are strained as President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron prepare to meet on the sidelines of the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

Trump and Macron enjoy putting on a show of exaggerated handshakes, warm kisses and taps on the back, but they disagree on key issues, including climate change, Iran and world trade.

But Macron’s office insists the two leaders get along even when they disagree.

Trump and Macron will have bilateral talks in Caen following a ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery, near Omaha Beach, where the Americans landed.

Security, the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East and trade policies are on the meeting’s agenda.

