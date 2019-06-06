Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Japan PM to visit Iran in effort to mediate tension with US

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government spokesman says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Iran in an effort to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that Abe’s trip will be the first by a Japanese leader to Iran in 41 years. He declined to specify the dates of the trip or other details.

Kyodo News and other local media said Abe will visit Tehran on June 12-14 and meet with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Abe proposed the trip to President Donald Trump and received his support when the U.S. leader visited Japan in late May.

Washington has withdrawn from a nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers and has re-imposed sanctions on the country.

Associated Press

Associated Press

