Israeli TV show says Black Cube spied on Cabinet minister

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli investigative TV show is reporting that one of the country’s richest men hired Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube to spy on a Cabinet minister.

Uvda reports Thursday that tycoon Idan Ofer hired the firm in 2014 to dig up dirt on then-Finance Minister Yair Lapid and other top officials as part of his efforts to influence tax policy on natural gas finds at the time.

Black Cube has drawn international attention for its investigations of former Obama administration officials and efforts to protect the reputation of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

But the report seemed to indicate the first documented time they operated on home soil.

Black Cube denied the allegations.

Lapid, now a lawmaker, says nothing influences his decisions and he would “keep working without fearing anyone.”

