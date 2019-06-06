Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Huawei warns US hurting itself with tough tech policy

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A senior executive for Chinese technology giant Huawei says he is hoping the company’s animosity with the United States will be resolved and warned that the U.S. will be shooting itself in the foot if it were to shun Chinese technology.

Mika Lauhde, Huawei’s vice-president for cybersecurity and privacy, told The Associated Press Thursday that he hopes for a “positive resolution” of the standoff with the U.S. government. He also said the U.S. would be “driving itself into a corner” if it were to sever all ties with Huawei.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions against the world’s No. 1 network equipment provider and second-largest smartphone maker, arguing that it is legally beholden to the Chinese government, which could use the company’s products for cyberespionage.

Associated Press

