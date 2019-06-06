Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hong Kong lawyers protest proposed extradition law changes

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of legal professionals dressed in black have joined a silent march in Hong Kong to protest proposed amendments to an extradition law that critics say would erode the territory’s independent legal system.

The lawyers and other legal workers marched Thursday from the Court of Final Appeal to the central government offices.

March organizer Dennis Kwok says the bill would cause “irreparable” damage to the rule of law in Hong Kong.

The amendments have been widely criticized as eroding the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s judicial independence by making it easier to send criminal suspects to mainland China, where they could face vague national security charges and unfair trials.

Associated Press

