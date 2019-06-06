Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Extradition hearing for Huawei executive set for January

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian court says an extradition hearing will begin in January for a top executive of the Chinese tech company Huawei wanted by the U.S on fraud charges.

British Columbia’s Supreme Court on Thursday accepted a proposal by Meng Wanzhou’s defense team to start her hearing Jan. 20, more than a year after she was taken into custody at Vancouver’s airport. Defense lawyer David Martin says the schedule could allow the case to wrap up within two years, which he says would be a “record” for such a complicated case.

The Huawei CFO wasn’t in court Thursday.

The United States has charged Meng with lying to banks about Huawei’s dealings with Iran in violation of U.S. trade sanctions. Both Meng and Huawei deny any wrongdoing.

Associated Press

