Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Besieged by electric scooters, Paris lays down the law

PARIS (AP) — Paris is cracking down on electric scooters after an anarchic year in which 12 startups flooded the city’s streets with their vehicles.

The French capital has 12 free-floating scooter operators, more than the entire United States, according to a study released Thursday, and about 20,000 of the two-wheeled vehicles.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo says electric scooters have fallen into a legal gray zone.

After repeated complaints and a spate of injuries and near-misses, the mayor and police want to limit speeds to 20 kilometers per hour (12.5 miles), cap the numbers in Paris, and prohibit parking anywhere but designated spaces. Hidalgo also plans to limit the number of operators to two or three.

The city already imposes 135-euro ($150) fines for riding on the sidewalk and 35-euro fines for parking illegally.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

10:04 am
Negotiators working to beat Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs
News

Negotiators working to beat Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs

9:08 am
State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

8:45 am
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

Negotiators working to beat Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs
News

Negotiators working to beat Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content