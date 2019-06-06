Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP Source: FIFA vice president Ahmad detained in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says FIFA vice president Ahmad has been detained in Paris, a day before the start of the Women’s World Cup.

The person says the African Football Confederation president was detained for questioning on Thursday morning in the French capital. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

African news outlet Jeune Afrique first reported that Ahmad had been detained as part of a corruption investigation.

FIFA has struggled to move on from the corruption crisis that erupted with officials being arrested in May 2015. Four years later, FIFA president Gianni Infantino told members in Paris on Wednesday that now “nobody talks about scandals. Nobody talks about corruption.”

