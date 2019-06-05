Trump to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy

LIMERICK, Ireland (AP) — President Donald Trump is joining other world leaders Thursday on the beaches of Normandy, France, paying tribute to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and the few surviving veterans of the battle that changed the course of World War II.

It is another moment for Trump to praise alliances and military service, on the heels of defending his decision not to serve in Vietnam.

Trump is expected to give a speech while touring the beaches and an American military cemetery in France.

At a moving ceremony Wednesday in Portsmouth, England, from which the 1944 invasion was launched, Trump recited some of the prayer that President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered to a worried nation just getting word of the fighting.