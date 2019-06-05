Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Travel agencies say N. Korea planning to suspend mass games

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — International travel agencies say North Korea is temporarily suspending the latest edition of its famous mass games, which involve thousands of performers working in precise coordination, after Monday’s premiere drew strong criticism from leader Kim Jong Un.

Beijing-based Koryo Tours tweeted on Wednesday that the show, titled “The Land of the People,” will be suspended for days or weeks starting next Monday while its creators make adjustments. Young Pioneer Tours tweeted that it had heard similar information.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim seriously criticized the creators for a “wrong spirit of creation and irresponsible work attitude” following Monday’s opening performance and set forth “important tasks” to correctly implement the country’s revolutionary policy on literature and art. It did not provide further details.

Associated Press

