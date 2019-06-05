The Latest: Thai Parliament votes for coup leader as PM

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
BANGKOK (AP) — The Latest on the vote in Thailand’s Parliament for prime minister (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

An unofficial count says Thailand’s Parliament has given Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a 2014 military coup, enough votes to stay on as prime minister.

The military-backed party that nominated him won the second-highest number of seats in the House of Representatives in March elections.

But Prayuth’s election was virtually assured because the prime minister is chosen in a joint vote of the 500-seat House and the 250-seat Senate, whose members were appointed by the junta Prayuth leads.

With almost 83% of the vote counted, Prayuth had more than a majority of the possible votes. He had the support of the military-backed Palang Pracharath party, which holds 116 House seats, as well as lawmakers from smaller parties.

1 p.m.

Thailand’s Parliament has convened for a vote that is expected to keep Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister five years after he seized power by military coup.

The military-backed party that nominated Prayuth won the second-highest number of seats in the House of Representatives in the March general election.

His election is virtually assured because the prime minister is chosen in a joint vote of the 500-seat House and the 250-seat Senate, whose members were appointed by the junta Prayuth leads.

He had the support of the military-backed Palang Pracharath party, which holds 116 House seats, as well as lawmakers from smaller parties, before the vote Wednesday.

