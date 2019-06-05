Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Reforms to Dutch pension system agreed after years of talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government, employers and labor unions have after years of discussions hammered out a new pension framework to make it more sustainable as people live longer and swap jobs more often.

One of the key changes announced Wednesday is that the age at which workers can take their pension will rise less quickly than previously planned and those with physically demanding jobs can stop work earlier.

Key opposition parties support the new deal, meaning the government can push it through parliament.

Before that happens, however, the country’s biggest labor union is giving members the opportunity to vote on the deal in an online referendum.

Social Affairs and Employment Minister Wouter Koolmees says “our next task is to get the broadest possible support.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

